Cheryl and Oti Mabuse will BOTH be dancing live on The Greatest Dancer
The stars will be performing with the contestants when the BBC talent show goes live
Cheryl and Oti Mabuse will be taking to the stage to dance with The Greatest Dancer contestants when the BBC1 talent contest goes live.
During an appearance on The One Show on Thursday, judges Cheryl and Oti revealed that they will be performing with the finalists following the conclusion of the audition stages.
The live shows are scheduled to begin in February.
"I don't know if I'm going to be told off for saying that, but we are dancing," Cheryl admitted.
Given that both Cheryl and Oti are dancing, it seems likely that fellow judge Matthew Morrison will be strutting his stuff, too.
The live shows will begin in week five of the competition, on Saturday 2nd February, after the auditions stage is over.
The Greatest Dancer continues every Saturday night on BBC1