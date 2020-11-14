The routine went down well with one judge in particular, as Shirley Ballas scored the number a 10, placing him right at the top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

"It's never too early for a 10 from Shirley," the head judge announced as she stood up in celebration of the achievement.

Popstar HRVY and his professional partner were absolutely thrilled by the accolade and bounced up and down with joy.

Viewers were pleased to see the high score, too, as one said: "So happy for them, it was absolutely amazing!!!"

A second added: "They deserve it so so so much!!! I screamed the house down! @HRVY@JManrara."

"So happy for them ! they were incredible I was speechless," another shared.

It was all change on Strictly Come Dancing this week as Motsi Mabuse was replaced by Anton Du Beke.

The judge had to take an emergency trip to Germany earlier in the week and as per government guidelines, has to self-isolate for two weeks.

Happily, Anton was on hand to take up a role on the judging panel after being knocked out of the 2020 competition in Week Two with his celebrity partner, Jacqui Smith.

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights.