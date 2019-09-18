Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Here are the songs and dances for our couples in week 2
We'll be seeing some David Guetta, a bit of Whitney Houston, and touch of Olly Murs for week 2
Published: Wednesday, 18 September 2019 at 2:01 pm
Strictly season is now in full swing, with our 15 couples prepping to hit the dance floor for the second time this Saturday.
It seems to be romance-themed for week two, with many of our dancers getting their grooves on to some of the world's most iconic love songs.
Here’s what we can look forward to this week…
Anneka and Kevin - Waltz to 'Run to You' by Whitney Houston
Alex and Neil - Cha Cha to 'What I Did For Love' by David Guetta feat. Emeli Sande
Catherine and Johannes - Samba to 'Let the Groove Get In' by Justin Timberlake
Emma and Anton - Foxtrot to 'Sunshine of Your Love' by Ella Fitzgerald, Ernie Heckscher Big
Emma and Aljaž –Tango to 'Sucker' by Jonas Brothers
Michelle and Giovanni –Viennese Waltz to 'That's Amore' by Dean Martin
Saffron and AJ - Cha Cha to 'One Touch' by Jess Glynne and Jax Jones
Chris and Karen - Charleston to 'Out of Our Heads' by Take That
David and Nadiya - Paso Doble to 'España cañí'
Dev and Dianne - Jive to 'Dance With Me Tonight' by Olly Murs
James and Luba - Jive to 'Tutti Frutti' by Little Richard
Karim and Amy - Foxtrot to 'The Way You Look Tonight' by Frank Sinatra
Kelvin and Oti - Waltz to 'What the World Needs Now' by Burt Bacharach
Mike and Katya - American Smooth to 'Rhinestone Cowboy' by Glen Campbell
Will and Janette - Salsa to '1-2-3' by Gloria Estefan
Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6.40pm on BBC1
