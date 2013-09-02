Strictly Come Dancing 2013 full celebrity line-up revealed
“It’s a really great fun line-up this year, with some celebrities who will most definitely surprise viewers," a show insider tells RadioTimes.com
As far as official BBC sources are concerned, only five of this year's celebrity Strictly Come Dancing contestants have so far been unveiled, with the rest due to be announced on The One Show from 7pm tonight on BBC1.
However, reports now suggest that the full line-up has already been leaked, with the ten famous faces set to join Vanessa Feltz, Rachel Riley, Tony Jacklin, Abbey Clancy and Susanna Reid being confidently predicted.
A Strictly insider told RadioTimes.com “It’s a really great fun line up this year, with some celebrities who will most definitely surprise viewers when they take to the dance floor!”
The full roster of celebs, as revealed by The Sun, is as follows:
Abbey Clancy – model and wife of footballer Peter Crouch
Ashley Taylor Dawson – Hollyoaks star
Ben Cohen – former England rugby union star
Dave Myers – TV chef, one half of the Hairy Bikers
Deborah Meaden – entreprenuer and Dragons' Den star
Fiona Fullerton – actress and former Bond girl
Julien Macdonald – fashion designer and judge on Britain & Ireland's Next Top Model
Mark Benton – comedy actor and former Waterloo Road star
Natalie Gumede – Coronation Street actress
Patrick Robinson – Casualty star
Rachel Riley – Countdown maths expert
Sophie Ellis-Bextor – pop star
Susanna Reid – BBC Breakfast presenter
Tony Jacklin – former Ryder Cup captain golfer
Vanessa Feltz – radio and TV personality
Meet the new Strictly celebrities on tonight's One Show on BBC1 from 7pm
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 at 6:50pm on Saturday 7 September