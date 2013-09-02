As far as official BBC sources are concerned, only five of this year's celebrity Strictly Come Dancing contestants have so far been unveiled, with the rest due to be announced on The One Show from 7pm tonight on BBC1.

However, reports now suggest that the full line-up has already been leaked, with the ten famous faces set to join Vanessa Feltz, Rachel Riley, Tony Jacklin, Abbey Clancy and Susanna Reid being confidently predicted.