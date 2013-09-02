As far as official BBC sources are concerned, only five of this year's celebrity Strictly Come Dancing contestants have so far been unveiled, with the rest due to be announced on The One Show from 7pm tonight on BBC1.

However, reports now suggest that the full line-up has already been leaked, with the ten famous faces set to join Vanessa Feltz, Rachel Riley, Tony Jacklin, Abbey Clancy and Susanna Reid being confidently predicted.

A Strictly insider told RadioTimes.com “It’s a really great fun line up this year, with some celebrities who will most definitely surprise viewers when they take to the dance floor!”

The full roster of celebs, as revealed by The Sun, is as follows:

Abbey Clancy – model and wife of footballer Peter Crouch

Ashley Taylor Dawson – Hollyoaks star

Ben Cohen – former England rugby union star

Dave Myers – TV chef, one half of the Hairy Bikers

Deborah Meaden – entreprenuer and Dragons' Den star

Fiona Fullerton – actress and former Bond girl

Julien Macdonald – fashion designer and judge on Britain & Ireland's Next Top Model

Mark Benton – comedy actor and former Waterloo Road star

Natalie Gumede – Coronation Street actress

Patrick Robinson – Casualty star

Rachel Riley – Countdown maths expert

Sophie Ellis-Bextor – pop star

Susanna Reid – BBC Breakfast presenter

Tony Jacklin – former Ryder Cup captain golfer

Vanessa Feltz – radio and TV personality

Meet the new Strictly celebrities on tonight's One Show on BBC1 from 7pm

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 at 6:50pm on Saturday 7 September

