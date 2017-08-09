RadioTimes.com can also reveal that Ruth's code name behind the scenes was Hera, who was queen of the gods. And Ruth is the queen of daytime TV!

Former Strictly professional Karen Hardy was a guest on the sofa to give Ruth some advice and tips, and said that she could see Ruth being paired up with professional dancer Gorka Marquez.

“I do worry about who would be able to lift me up,” laughed Ruth, who also said that she was feeling “a bit shaky” after the news was confirmed.

“I’m a bit worried about you too,” said Eamonn. “You’re not very competitive and you’re not very strong…she might not be very good but she’ll do her best.”

To which Ruth added: “Please vote!”

Eamonn also quipped: “One man’s Strictly curse is another man’s Strictly blessing.”

Ruth revealed she was “very, very excited” about taking part in the show this year after mentioning her desire to be on the show in “every interview” she gives.

Eamonn meanwhile begrudgingly (and hopefully jokingly) asked if he had to be in the audience and attend the live show every week. “What about the football?” he said. “It’s the start of the football season.”

Rylan Clark-Neal couldn’t hide his excitement, as he shouted: “I’m so excited! My telly mum’s going on Strictly. I’m going to be there every week crying!"

Last year, Ruth had been heavily rumoured to take part in Strictly. However, when the full line-up was announced, she said on This Morning: “I can confirm I’m not on it. Do you remember there was that rumour? [They] never asked me. Gutted.”

She was then asked by Rylan if she would do it in the future, and said sulkily: “Might do. Maybe.”

Well she didn’t need too much persuading!

Rumours for which other celebrities will be taking part in series 15 are rife, with names including Alexandra Burke, Matt Goss, Samantha Womack, Anne Robinson and Olly Murs currently being reported.

Presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will return alongside judges Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel-Horwood and Bruno Tonioli. But there will be a new face on the panel as Shirley Ballas replaces Len Goodman as Head Judge.

There will also be some new professional dancers joining the show – Nadiya Bychkova, Dianne Buswell and Amy Dowden – after Joanne Clifton and Oksana Platero left the series.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 this autumn