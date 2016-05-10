Rita Ora joined the judging panel last year, mentoring the Girls category and winning the series with Louisa Johnson. Her departure follows announcements that fellow 2015 judges Nick Grimshaw and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini also won't be returning.

After confirming the news, Rita messaged Simon Cowell himself on Twitter, promising that she would "be round for dinner soon". We wouldn't mind an invite too if you can squeeze one more in?

Cheryl said earlier this year that her decision was down to missing making music, while Grimshaw simply said, "I just wanna watch it on the telly."

More like this

Ora is said to be leaving to focus on her music and role in the upcoming Fifty Shades Darker movie.

Advertisement

The news means that The X Factor judging panel will look almost entirely different when the show returns to ITV later this year.