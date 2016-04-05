It's been suggested that the former Girls Aloud singer made the decision before show bosses could make it for her, but big boss Simon Cowell claims to totally have her back on this one.

"Cheryl and myself spoke about this. I totally understand her commitment to making more records. She has been amazing on the show and in the near future we will be working on other things together”, Cowell said.

Cheryl isn't the first star to leave the series to focus on their music this year, though. Olly Murs gave a similar reason for his departure, which could be seen to have paved the way for O'Leary's return to Saturday nights on ITV. Could Cheryl have found herself in a similar boat?

More like this

Rumours are flying that Cowell's been in talks with Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne, so with Cheryl's departure now confirmed is a much coveted Simon, Louis, Sharon, Rita reunion on the cards?

Advertisement

Only time – and Rita Ora's X Factor fate – will tell.