Walsh is in LA at the moment, which is a pretty big signal he's in talks with Cowell. It's where returning host Dermot O'Leary was not so long ago, with confirmation of his return following soon after.

X Factor themselves are keeping tight-lipped on the subject. Decisions weren't made on the final line-up until much later last year so there's still time for a dramatic switch up, but it's understood Walsh is wanted to "woo" viewers back.

"Simon wants an older person back after admitting last year’s series was too youthful, which might have made more people go to Strictly," a source told the Sun.

But, is there an appetite for the judge to return? Cowell himself admitted to us that not everybody would welcome Louis' reappearance on the panel.

Then again, we know what we're getting with Walsh. He'll get given the rubbish category, Cowell will tease him about having nothing better to do than come back to his shows and we can all play Walsh bingo as he rattles off who everyone's a young version of and takes every decision to Deadlock. Change didn't work out all that well last year. And you don't go to the pantomime hoping you won't have to yell 'he's behind you!', do you?

The X Factor returns to ITV later this year