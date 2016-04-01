It seems Dermot O'Leary and Simon Cowell's X Factor meeting was quite something. Not that we were expecting a conversation about the host's return to have been held in some naff office conference room. O'Leary flew out to LA for it after all. We were certainly thinking cool, Hollywood meeting. No doubt an array of healthy smoothies on offer, probably some fancy food. Cowell in a low-slung top, obvs.

But the presenter has taken it to a new level, comparing the conversation to Al Pacino and Robert De Niro's meeting in Heat (O'Leary being the latter in this scenario).