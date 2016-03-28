He previously hosted the competition for eight years before bowing out to take on other opportunities at the end of the show’s 2014 run, but now the immensely popular host is readying his dance moves to do it all again on this year's series which will also see the return of the room auditions.

“I'm very flattered to be asked back to The X Factor, and am currently dusting off my dancing shoes. There is nothing more exciting than hosting live TV on a Saturday night,” O’Leary said in an official statement.

"The show is naturally very close to my heart, after having hosted it for 8 years. I'm really looking forward to it, and excited to be back”. RadioTimes.com previously reported that O'Leary would make a comeback without any new co-host.

And what does X Factor boss Simon Cowell make of it all? Well, he’s totally playing it cool: “Dermot's back! Hooray! And so is his dancing! Welcome home Dermot.”

For once, Mr Cowell, we totally agree with you.