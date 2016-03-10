Former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, who’s currently among the presenting team on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, is among those who’ve shown interest. “It could be something that’s fun,” she told Loaded of joining the shiny-floored reality juggernaut.

But it makes sense for O’Leary to fly solo: he fronted the show for eight years by himself. He’s one of the best in the business when it comes to live TV and he can’t really do that ‘your Saturday night starts right here’ spin with someone else now, can he? Don’t even get me started on someone else joining in the 'Dermot Dance'. Perish the thought.

Olly Murs and Caroline Flack’s double act didn’t really hit the right notes with fans last year either. Show bosses may like change, but viewers like what they know - and what they've known for many years is Mr O’Leary, on his own.

More like this

Of course, it’s not yet been officially confirmed the former host is coming back. But while nothing’s signed, the general impression is it would be a surprise if anyone else was fronting X Factor in the autumn.

Advertisement

The X Factor returns later this year on ITV