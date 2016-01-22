Making X Factor is like “releasing a horror movie” says Simon Cowell
“It’s a bloody sight easier to do BGT than that show,” Cowell admits as Britain’s Got Talent auditions get into full swing
Simon Cowell has admitted it’s somewhat of a relief to return to Britain’s Got Talent after finishing up on The X Factor.
“Got to tell you it’s a bloody sight easier to do this show than that show,” Cowell laughed. The long-running singing show came under fire for various reasons during the 2015 run, from its ratings to the new judges and presenters. So it seems the boss is happy to be back with the variety acts and those famous buzzers.
“For some reason we kind of slip under the radar on this one. It comes along, everyone’s sort of happy the show’s back on. X Factor, it’s like releasing a horror movie,” said Cowell.
This year’s BGT series marks its tenth year and Cowell admits it’s gone “really, really quick.”
“I didn’t even know it was the tenth anniversary until recently. It’s fantastic. So we’re going to celebrate that this year.”
