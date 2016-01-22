Simon Cowell has admitted it’s somewhat of a relief to return to Britain’s Got Talent after finishing up on The X Factor.

“Got to tell you it’s a bloody sight easier to do this show than that show,” Cowell laughed. The long-running singing show came under fire for various reasons during the 2015 run, from its ratings to the new judges and presenters. So it seems the boss is happy to be back with the variety acts and those famous buzzers.