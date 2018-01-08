The popstar, who appeared on the show during its sixth series in 2016, argued that Britain's Got Talent and The X Factor put in greater effort to assist stars once the cameras have stopped rolling, with judge Simon Cowell in particular backing acts who appear on the show.

"Simon Cowell supports the people on his shows," she said. "He's emotionally invested in making it work because he doesn't ever want to be defeated. I don't think there's anyone else doing that."

Faith appeared at the grand finale of the most recent series of The X Factor, and sang a duet with eventual runner-up Grace Davies. Check out their performance below.

In November last year, she admitted to the Huffington Post that she appeared on The Voice for money, as opposed to love.

"I knew that I wanted to have children and I knew that I had to put some money in the bank to do that, and at the time I did it for that reason because I was trying for a baby," she said.

