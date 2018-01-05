These are the eight very talented performers hoping to get those infamous red chairs spinning:

Jake Benson

The Voice UK Jake Benson (ITV)

Song: Julia Michaels - Issues

Age: 26

Location: London

Occupation: Carpenter

Twitter: @jakebensonmusic

Facebook: @jakebensonmusic

Jake is the very first singer to perform for the coaches on The Voice UK this year, so suffice to say he's pretty nervous - especially as he has a young son who Jake says he wants to do proud.

Although we have no idea how far Jake gets in the competition, his Facebook page gives some pretty big hints. "When i said a change is gonna come i had no idea it would be coming so soon in such a big way" he wrote late last year. Intriguing.

To whet your appetite, here's a video of Jake performing:

Chloe Jones

The Voice UK Chloe Jones (ITV)

Song: Corinne Bailey Rae - Just Like A Star

Age: 22

Location: Manchester

Occupation: Part time Barista/Musician

Twitter: @musicchloejones

Lauren Bannon

The Voice UK Lauren Bannon (ITV)

Song: Major Lazer - Lean On

Age: 27

Location: Weymouth

Occupation: Student

Twitter: @LaurenBannon1

Dorset-based singer Lauren has been writing and performing music for several years - she even released her own EP on Spotify, Deezer and YouTube back in 2014.

Some of Lauren's songs and covers can be heard on her YouTube channel, and although Christmas is over for another year we're clinging on to the festive feel with this amazing song:

Niall Donnelly

The Voice UK Niall Donnelly - (ITV)

Song: Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life) - Green Day

Age: 36

Location: Omagh, Northern Ireland

Occupation: Graphic Designer

The Voice UK isn't Niall's first brush with fame. Back in 2011, Niall performed at his own wedding while he was stood at the altar.

He uploaded the video to his YouTube channel for friends and family but his performance went viral and has so far been viewed over 11 million times.

Even Ronan Keating was a fan!

Jimmy Balito

The Voice UK Jimmy Balito (ITV)

Song: Tom Odell - Concrete

Age: 22

Location: Sussex

Occupation: Plant Nursery Supervisor

As the youngest of seven siblings, Jimmy's mum reveals how he always wanted to push himself to the front. But in a Blind Audition, will he be able to impress the coaches?

Jason Nicholson-Porter

The Voice UK Jason Nicholson-Porter (ITV)

Song: Amazing Grace

Age: 33

Location: Bromley, London

Occupation: Musician Song: Amazing Grace

Twitter: @official_jnp

Jason Nicholson-Porter is "one of the UK's finest Gospel artists"...according to Jason Nicholson-Porter's official website! He's a singer/songwriter who gave his first performance when he was just five years old and released a festive EP in 2014 called "It's Christmas" and is even on iTunes with a single called Thank You.

Jason has uploaded a bunch of incredible performances to YouTube so you can hear more from him here as well as below.

RYT

The Voice UK - RYT (Tania and Ryan) (ITV)

Song: Nizlopi - JCB song

Ages: Tania, 24, and Ryan, 30

Location: Richmond, London

Occupation: Marketing for an Estate Agent (Tania) and music teacher (Ryan)

Tania and Ryan are a real-life couple who met online and have been dating and performing together for a year. Because they're so new, there isn't much online about the pair. However we have unearthed an interview from Essex TV with the pair...

Donel Mangena

The Voice UK Donel Mangena (ITV)

Song: Cold Water - Major Lazer ft Justin Bieber

Age: 16

Location: Southampton

Occupation: Student

Twitter: @officialdonel

Instagram: @officialdonel

He might only be 16 years old, but Donel has over 18k Instagram followers. And yes, you really did read that right.

Donel's YouTube channel features covers of Stormzy and even X Factor winners Rak-Su, and although he seems like a star in the making it's his grandma Nita who looks like she might steal his thunder during his Blind Audition.

The Voice UK airs Saturdays on ITV.