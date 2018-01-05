Meet the 8 singers hoping to impress in The Voice UK's first Blind Auditions
Here are the hopefuls performing for will.i.am, Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Olly Murs in the Blinds
A viral sensation, talented teenager and real-life couple are amongst the singers auditioning when The Voice UK returns this weekend.
Back for series seven, coaches will.i.am, Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and newbie Olly Murs are on the hunt for talent in the first episode of Blind Auditions - and they don't have to look far.
These are the eight very talented performers hoping to get those infamous red chairs spinning:
Jake Benson
Song: Julia Michaels - Issues
Age: 26
Location: London
Occupation: Carpenter
Twitter: @jakebensonmusic
Facebook: @jakebensonmusic
Jake is the very first singer to perform for the coaches on The Voice UK this year, so suffice to say he's pretty nervous - especially as he has a young son who Jake says he wants to do proud.
Although we have no idea how far Jake gets in the competition, his Facebook page gives some pretty big hints. "When i said a change is gonna come i had no idea it would be coming so soon in such a big way" he wrote late last year. Intriguing.
To whet your appetite, here's a video of Jake performing:
Chloe Jones
Song: Corinne Bailey Rae - Just Like A Star
Age: 22
Location: Manchester
Occupation: Part time Barista/Musician
Twitter: @musicchloejones
Lauren Bannon
Song: Major Lazer - Lean On
Age: 27
Location: Weymouth
Occupation: Student
Twitter: @LaurenBannon1
Dorset-based singer Lauren has been writing and performing music for several years - she even released her own EP on Spotify, Deezer and YouTube back in 2014.
Some of Lauren's songs and covers can be heard on her YouTube channel, and although Christmas is over for another year we're clinging on to the festive feel with this amazing song:
Niall Donnelly
Song: Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life) - Green Day
Age: 36
Location: Omagh, Northern Ireland
Occupation: Graphic Designer
The Voice UK isn't Niall's first brush with fame. Back in 2011, Niall performed at his own wedding while he was stood at the altar.
He uploaded the video to his YouTube channel for friends and family but his performance went viral and has so far been viewed over 11 million times.
Even Ronan Keating was a fan!
Jimmy Balito
Song: Tom Odell - Concrete
Age: 22
Location: Sussex
Occupation: Plant Nursery Supervisor
As the youngest of seven siblings, Jimmy's mum reveals how he always wanted to push himself to the front. But in a Blind Audition, will he be able to impress the coaches?
Jason Nicholson-Porter
Song: Amazing Grace
Age: 33
Location: Bromley, London
Occupation: Musician Song: Amazing Grace
Twitter: @official_jnp
Jason Nicholson-Porter is "one of the UK's finest Gospel artists"...according to Jason Nicholson-Porter's official website! He's a singer/songwriter who gave his first performance when he was just five years old and released a festive EP in 2014 called "It's Christmas" and is even on iTunes with a single called Thank You.
Jason has uploaded a bunch of incredible performances to YouTube so you can hear more from him here as well as below.
RYT
Song: Nizlopi - JCB song
Ages: Tania, 24, and Ryan, 30
Location: Richmond, London
Occupation: Marketing for an Estate Agent (Tania) and music teacher (Ryan)
Tania and Ryan are a real-life couple who met online and have been dating and performing together for a year. Because they're so new, there isn't much online about the pair. However we have unearthed an interview from Essex TV with the pair...
Donel Mangena
Song: Cold Water - Major Lazer ft Justin Bieber
Age: 16
Location: Southampton
Occupation: Student
Twitter: @officialdonel
Instagram: @officialdonel
He might only be 16 years old, but Donel has over 18k Instagram followers. And yes, you really did read that right.
Donel's YouTube channel features covers of Stormzy and even X Factor winners Rak-Su, and although he seems like a star in the making it's his grandma Nita who looks like she might steal his thunder during his Blind Audition.
The Voice UK airs Saturdays on ITV.