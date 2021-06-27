Craig Revel Horwood wants Jeremy Corbyn on Strictly Come Dancing

Craig Revel Horwood has revealed he’d love to see former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Strictly Come Dancing so fans could see another side to the politician, as viewers did with Ed Balls.

The judge said it would be “hilarious” and “absolutely sweet” to see Corbyn competing on the dance-floor when the BBC series returns to the our small screens in the Autumn.

“Jeremy Corbyn – that would be hilarious,” he told The Mirror on his ideal booking for the show. “I would love to see Jeremy Corbyn up there, that would be absolutely sweet. I would love that. I said: ‘I would vote for you for PM’ after he put himself through that.”

Corbyn is the MP for Islington North, and served as Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition from 2015 until 2020.

Revel Horwood continued: “Anne Widdecombe did it and John Sergeant and Ed Balls was fantastic and so much fun. They get to see the real you. Not just the politician. That is what people say about me on the panel. I am there for five minutes being Mr Nasty. Out of work people can be really nice.”

The BBC recently confirmed the judging panel ahead of the 2021 series, with Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas all returning later this year. Dancer Anton Du Beke will be replacing Bruno Tonioli, who can’t fly over from the US – where he is a judge on Dancing with the Stars – due to Covid restrictions. Du Beke, who has been a dancer on the show for 17 years, stood in for Mabuse for two weeks last year.