Tonight he was unable to compete in the live moguls challenge. His place in the wintery reality show therefore came down to a pre-recorded jump off of the air jump, which fell short of his closest rival Sarah Harding. While the Girls Aloud star recorded a height of 8.59m, Swash put 8.31m up on the scoreboard.

"It's fitting," he admitted, saying it was only fair Harding went through given she had competed in the moguls.

On the night former Superman star Dean Cain was once again victorious in the knee-twisting event, which saw the celebs race down a bumpy piste. He saw off competition from both Heather Mills in his heat and The Wanted's Tom Parker in the final battle. For his efforts he earned another mini cowbell trophy.

The remaining celebrities - Sid Owen, Tamara Beckwith, Brian McFadden, Dean Cain, Tom Parker, Ben Cohen, Sarah Harding and Heather Mills - are all through to next week's semi-final, which will see them compete in Ski Cross.

The Jump continues Sundays on Channel 4