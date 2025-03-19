While plenty of fans will undoubtedly have seen glimpses of their home on social media, this new series marks the first time the couple are opening up the doors of Pickle Cottage.

The series will follow Stacey, Joe, their children and collection of animals that includes two dogs and four ducks for a "refreshing, honest take on their modern blended family".

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash. John Phillips/Getty Images

The synopsis states: "Raising their 'pickles', Zach, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle, who are aged between 16 and one, is no mean feat, especially combined with busy work schedules and ambitious passion projects like building a two-acre fishing lake.

"Filmed during the summer and autumn of 2024, the series shows the couple as they celebrate their second wedding anniversary, revealing how they met and fell in love.

"Cameras follow 16-year-old Zach as he waits nervously for his GCSE results and we see Stacey winning big at the National Television Awards.

"Can a much needed summer holiday in Turkey bring some harmony to the couple as they face their busiest year ever, and with Joe spending more time at home over the last 18 months, Stacey is adamant she wants to spend more time with the children.

"The series ends with the family all together as they prepare for a festive Pickle Cottage Christmas."

Of course, Solomon first found fame on The X Factor, going on to appear on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and her own shows, Sort Your Life Out, Craft Christmas and Renovation Rescue.

Solomon and Swash met on I'm a Celebrity back in 2016, with Swash best known for his role in EastEnders.

On the announcement of the series, Stacey Solomon said: "2024 was the year me and Joe pushed ourselves out of our comfort zones.

"We took on different projects and tried new things. It’s been so amazing and nerve-wracking all at the same time… And we just want to keep doing that in 2025, starting with Stacey & Joe!

"Working with the BBC and Optomen on Sort Your Life Out has been a dream come true, so this team just made sense. We’ve loved showing a different side to our family’s fun and chaos. We can’t wait for you to join us at Pickle Cottage this year."

Joe Swash also said: "We’ve been doing our best to keep this under wraps... But we’re so glad we can finally tell all of you about Stacey & Joe!

"Over the years, we’ve been asked a lot to do a show like this, but getting the opportunity to work with the BBC and Optomen felt properly exciting.

"There will be the normal madness of a family with lots of kids, plenty of animals and two busy parents. Here we go!"

Stacey & Joe will premiere on Tuesday 1st April at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

