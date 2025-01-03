Renovation Rescue is currently seeking participants for its second season, with interested parties invited to apply via email to build@producing-sunshine.com.

Originally titled Stacey Solomon's Renovation Rescue, the former Loose Women and I'm a Celebrity star can now be found on the BBC's Sort Your Life Out and upcoming reality series Stacey & Joe.

Williams has a degree in Construction Design and Management and another in Quantity Surveying, while Mabbott is a trained heating and plumbing engineer, so they certainly have the credentials to take the reins.

Vogue Williams and Luke Mabbott photographed for Renovation Rescue. Channel 4

"I've done a lot of exciting projects in my career, but I am so delighted to be given the opportunity to roll up my sleeves and get stuck into the second series of this truly brilliant show," said Williams.

"Home renovation is a huge passion of mine, and I am excited to put my degrees in Construction and Quantity Surveying to the test! I'm very happy to be joining forces with Luke – we get on like a house on fire and I think I'm gonna learn a lot of DIY skills from him."

Mabbott commented: "The fact that Channel 4 are putting their trust in me to be part of this series is just mind-blowing to me, but I am so excited.

"I can't wait to work with Vogue and help change the lives of people who need just a little bit of encouragement and some simple tips and tricks to make their dream project a reality."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Clemency Green, Commissioning Editor for Channel 4, added: "We are thrilled that Renovation Rescue is returning to Channel 4. We're really excited to bring Vogue Williams into the fold and it’s going to give viewers a chance to see her phenomenal talents and skills in a completely new light.

"Renovation Rescue is also providing us with an opportunity to nurture exciting new talent such as Luke. I know for a fact that they will both bring their unique, warm and, most importantly, authentic flare to the format and I can’t wait to see how the pair shine on screen."

A premiere date has not yet been set for Renovation Rescue season 2, but you can catch up on the first edition now on Channel 4.

Renovation Rescue season 2 is coming soon.

Advertisement

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.