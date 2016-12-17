Ed Balls returns to Parliament for one last Strictly Come Dancing performance
Check out the exclusive Radio Times Christmas issue photos of Strictly 2016 star Balls and his partner Katya Jones
He may not have made it to the Strictly Come Dancing final, but Ed Balls and his partner Katya Jones are still the undisputed stars of Strictly 2016.
The former politician went back to his roots for Radio Times's exclusive Christmas issue shoot, posing in front of the Houses of Parliament next to Westminster Bridge.
And, just in case you thought we hadn't got Ed and Katya all dolled up on a cold London night, here are some of the behind the scenes photos that didn't make the final cut. Thanks to photographer Ian Derry for the superb shots.
Dressed in matching purple fluffy coat and trainers, Strictly pro Katya practises her lifts with Ed before the big shoot. Click the button below to see more photos