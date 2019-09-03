But EastEnders favourite Emma Barton has reassured fans that she won’t be swapping the Square for Strictly’s sequins, saying her character Honey Mitchell will be staying put.

“I am going to have to juggle filming EastEnders as well as Strictly at the moment,” she said.

“I’ll manage both as I’m a hard worker. Honey’s not going anywhere; she’s just swapping the tabard for a bit of sparkle for now.”

More like this

Barton is the latest in the long line of EastEnders stars to waltz their way to the dance floor.

Davood Ghadami, who plays Kush Kazemi starred in the series in 2017, following in the footsteps of Tameka Empson, Kellie Bright, Jake Wood and Louisa Lytton.

Elsewhere, Kara Tointon, who played Dawn Swann in the long-running BBC soap, won the show in 2008 after being partnered with Artem Chigvintsev.

Having previously starred in Chicago, Barton may also fancy her chances at lifting that all-important Glitterball trophy.

“I haven’t done any dancing or any sort of movement for about eight years, but I’ve got musicality,” she said. “I’ve not trained specifically in dance, but from eighteen I did three years of musical theatre school so I do know some of the basics.

“However, I was the bottom of every dance class - that’s a true fact - so it will be great to start again.”

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing launches on Saturday, 7th September at 7.10pm on BBC 1