Shirley Ballas teases most ‘unpredictable pairings’ ever on this year’s Strictly

The Strictly Come Dancing 2019 launch show is only days away, a ballroom extravaganza that will see each of this year’s 15 celebs pair up with a professional dance partner. But which star will end up with each pro? There’s no way you’ll be able to predict it.

That’s at least according to Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas who recently promised the most “unpredictable set of pairings” in the show’s history.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on ITV’s This Morning, Ballas said she was shocked after discovering this year’s dancing couples.

“It’s the most unpredictable set of pairings I’ve ever seen on any show, particularly this one, in 15 years,” she said. “I’ve got a funny feeling that’s how the whole of this series is going to be.”

Speaking about the opening show, which has already been filmed, she added: “I saw quite a few people on the launch who had rhythm that were moving and jumping about. I love great energy. I can only say that in all the years I’ve done this and watched it this is unpredictable when you pair these people up.”

Ballas also gave her thoughts on new judge (and sister to professional Oti Mabuse) Motsi Mabuse, who replaces Darcey Bussell on the panel.

“She’s beautiful on the inside as well as the outside and she knows her trade inside and out,” she said. “We have the same sense of humour so we’re on the same page. It just gels, it just clicks, it just works, it’s beautiful.”

Not only will the Strictly launch show see hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announce who the stars’ professional dance partners will be, but viewers will also be treated to a performance from Kylie Minogue.

Plus, the opening show will also feature musical performances from Mark Ronson and Grammy-award-winning artist YEBBA.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 starts on Saturday 7th September, BBC1 at 7:10pm