The line-up for Britain's Got Talent's second live semi-final have been confirmed.

The eight acts performing on Tuesday's live BGT include David Walliams' Golden Buzzer act Donchez and viral singing sensation Calum Courtney.

The complete line-up of acts for Tuesday night are:

Donchez Dacres – David Walliams’s Golden Buzzer

Futinity

Nick Page

Ronan Busfield

Andrew Lancaster

Calum Courtney

B-Positive Choir

Magus Utopia

Britain's Got Talent continues live on Tuesday 29th May at 7.30pm on ITV

