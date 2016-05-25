Each will be hoping to become one of two acts sent through to Saturday's final show. Here's who'll be on the show tonight...

Balance Unity

Dancer Balance Unity (real name Taylor Goodridge) hit the nail on the head when it comes to auditioning for BGT: he was really good at his craft – offering up dance moves inspired by the decades – and added a nod to BGT faves gone by, with his take on Susan Boyle. Insiders told me that had a Golden Buzzer still been available when the 17-year-old auditioned (by this point they'd all been hit) they think he would have bagged one.

Bollywest Fusion

Bollywest Fusion are a dance group who merge together two different styles of dance: Bollywood and hip-hop. Simon Cowell was clearly impressed, moaning he was annoyed he didn't think of the idea first. The ages in the group range from 18-32 and they all live in London.

Bespoke Candi

It's safe to say this audition split the judges - you're never going to please everyone with a giant sort-of dancing dinosaur. But clearly Dixon - who said it was "genuinely confusing" - was outvoted by the other judges who loved it.

Vox Fortura (formerly Vox Fortis)

Vox Fortura's vocal group has lost a member since their first audition: Cameron Jones decided to pursue his own projects. They've also changed their name – they were formerly known as Vox Fortis. Rodney, 37, Thomas, 39, Elias, 29, and Julius, 37, have plenty of vocal power to show off, though, and despite having only been together a short time, BBC Proms and West End musical experience to boot.

Danny Beard

It took some convincing to get Mr Cowell on board but 23-year-old Danny Curtis – aka Danny Beard – and his rendition of Sweet Transvestite from the musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show eventually earned him four yeses.

Tumar KR

A robotic dance group from Kyrgystan, Tumar KR are made up of Omurzakov, 25, Amazamt, 25, Salamt, 25, and Baiaman, 19. Their moves were so inventive Holden confessed she wasn't if sure if they were human.

Christian Lee

Another act to make use of the judges, magician Christian Lee called upon Holden to help with his unique style of magic, which included comedy, a pack of cards a big balloon and a leaf blower.

Amanda Holden's Golden Buzzer: singer Beau Dermott

The 12-year-old from Widnes shocked everyone with her performance of Defying Gravity from the hit musical Wicked. From being openly nervous beforehand, Beau was note-perfect throughout. "Oh Beau, I cannot believe you’re only twelve," Holden said after the audition. "That is one of the most difficult songs I think to sing, you just sold it to us... I was like this all the way through it," she added, miming hovering her hand over the coveted buzzer.

Following her audition Beau received huge praise online, including from none other than Idina Menzel, the original Defying Gravity singer. "OMG!! Beau Dermott you gave me chills with your performance of Defying Gravity," Menzel wrote on Twitter.

To top it off, Dermott's not the only talented one in her family. Young ballet dancer Jack – who was dubbed a new Billy Elliott – is her cousin.

The Collaborative Orchestra and Singers

The Collaborative Orchestra and Singers stunned the judges and crowd with a flash mob audition reminiscent of that classic Love Actually opening, as member after member of the group appeared all around the auditorium playing various instruments and singing.

