Wicked star Idina Menzel gives BGT's Beau Dermott her seal of approval
The original Defying Gravity singer said the 12-year-old Golden Buzzer act gave her the "chills" with her rendition
12-year-old Beau Dermott stunned Britain's Got Talent viewers with her performance of Wicked's Defying Gravity last weekend and now original star Idina Menzel has given the young singer her backing.
"OMG!! Beau Dermott you gave me chills with your performance of Defying Gravity," Menzel tweeted, which is quite something given that she originated the role of Elphaba for the hit musical back in 2003. She even won a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.
The young singer, who earned Amanda Holden's Golden Buzzer and a fast-pass to this year's semi-finals, seems pretty chuffed by the message.
Thank you so so much! You are my inspiration :) https://t.co/M29FOINlrS
— Beau Dermott (@BeauDermott) April 15, 2016
Beau has already been contacted by bosses of the musical and told the Sun she'd have to "pinch" herself if she ever got the chance to be part of the show. "I've seen it five times. It's my favourite!"
Given that one of Menzel's other hugely famous performances is Frozen's Let It Go – one of Holden's all time favourite tracks – perhaps that's a number we can expect as BGT continues.
Britain's Got Talent continues this Saturday on ITV