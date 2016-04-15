The young singer, who earned Amanda Holden's Golden Buzzer and a fast-pass to this year's semi-finals, seems pretty chuffed by the message.

Thank you so so much! You are my inspiration :) https://t.co/M29FOINlrS — Beau Dermott (@BeauDermott) April 15, 2016

Beau has already been contacted by bosses of the musical and told the Sun she'd have to "pinch" herself if she ever got the chance to be part of the show. "I've seen it five times. It's my favourite!"

Given that one of Menzel's other hugely famous performances is Frozen's Let It Go – one of Holden's all time favourite tracks – perhaps that's a number we can expect as BGT continues.

More like this

Advertisement

Britain's Got Talent continues this Saturday on ITV