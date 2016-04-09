"We were not expecting that," Simon Cowell laughed. "I like the way you came up here and just mugged all of us like 'Yeah I’m really nervous…'. But that’s how you do it!"

"You are ready to be on stage, you are fantastic. You really have just got it," Alesha Dixon concurred with David Walliams joking: "Everyone else might as well go home."

As for Amanda, she told her Golden Buzzer choice: "Oh Beau, I cannot believe you’re only twelve. That is one of the most difficult songs I think to sing, you just sold it to us.

"I was like this all the way through it," she added, miming hovering her hand over the coveted buzzer.

And with that Beau hopped off stage, earning not just a Golden Buzzer but a thumbs up from boss Cowell too, which means you've not just done well, you've done pound-signs-in-his-eyes well.

Britain's Got Talent continues next Saturday on ITV