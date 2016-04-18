Jack stunned viewers over the weekend with his emotional ballet dance routine, while Beau zipped through to the semi-finals in the opening show after bagging Amanda Holden's Golden Buzzer push. But Jack says they hadn't planned to audition in the same year.

"No we never planned it. It was just a coincidence really."

Jack has actually auditioned for the show before. He didn't make it past the judges two years ago, but says he's come back "bigger and better and stronger".

And while they may not have teamed up on the BGT stage, Jack and Beau get in plenty of rehearsals together.

"She’s singing in my dance studio and I’m dancing. Me mum and Karen comes back and I’m like, 'We’ve got a show, we’ve got a show!'"

"We sit and watch," Debbie smiled.

Jack's certainly chuffed with the response he's had after his audition aired, during which he revealed he's been bullied in the past for his love of dance.

"I'm over the moon. All the support from Saturday night has been really amazing. I've had hundreds of messages saying I'm inspiring boys to start dance."

"It was tough to see Jack get bullied by boys and girls," Debbie added. "It’s made Jack a tougher person. He’s carried on dancing through it all."

