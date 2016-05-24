The second act from tonight's show to secure a spot in the final was Boogie Storm. The popular dancing Stormtroopers were put through on the public vote after the judges failed to chose between them and ballet-dancing schoolboy Jack Higgins.

Cowell, who pressed his Golden Buzzer during Boogie Storm's initial performance, was pleased to see his dancing troupe progress, but was quick to remind viewers that all hope is not lost for 14-year-old Higgins, who has been entered into the public wildcard vote and could still bag a place in the final.

Check out the full list of results from tonight's show below:

9th place: Flying Bebop

8th place: Zyrah Rose

7th place: Khronos Agoria

6th place: Vadik & The Bear

5th place: Morgan Connie Smith

4th place: Josh Curnow

3rd place: Jack Higgins

2nd place: Boogie Storm

1st place: Richard Jones

Britain's Got Talent continues Wednesday at 7:30pm on ITV