Richard Jones and Boogie Storm go through to the BGT final 2016
The "wizard" soldier won the third semi-final with Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer act following closely behind
Richard Jones has magicked himself a spot in this year's Britain's Got Talent final. The 25-year-old Army Bandsman of The Royal Household Cavalry impressed the judges with his semi-final performance, which saw Simon Cowell dub him a "wizard... who has magic powers."
Jones, who was visibly emotional after learning he had topped the public vote, will perform a new set of magic tricks on Saturday, in the hope of getting to perform in front of the royal family later this year.
The second act from tonight's show to secure a spot in the final was Boogie Storm. The popular dancing Stormtroopers were put through on the public vote after the judges failed to chose between them and ballet-dancing schoolboy Jack Higgins.
Cowell, who pressed his Golden Buzzer during Boogie Storm's initial performance, was pleased to see his dancing troupe progress, but was quick to remind viewers that all hope is not lost for 14-year-old Higgins, who has been entered into the public wildcard vote and could still bag a place in the final.
Check out the full list of results from tonight's show below:
9th place: Flying Bebop
8th place: Zyrah Rose
7th place: Khronos Agoria
6th place: Vadik & The Bear
5th place: Morgan Connie Smith
4th place: Josh Curnow
3rd place: Jack Higgins
2nd place: Boogie Storm
1st place: Richard Jones
Britain's Got Talent continues Wednesday at 7:30pm on ITV