Each of these acts placed third in their respective semi-finals and now have one more chance to win a spot in the final:

Kathleen Jenkins

Singer Kathleen Jenkins caused quite the storm when she was voted out of the first semi-final. Both David Walliams and Alesha Dixon opted to save her, but when Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden backed Mel and Jamie the vote was sent back to the public and Kathleen was sent home. Will you save her this time around?

Shannon and Peter

Ballet dancers and husband and wife Shannon and Peter lost out to sword swallowing act Alex Magala in the second semi-final. While they earned the backing of Amanda Holden, who admitted she was voting with her heart, the other three judges voted to keep Magala. But the result didn't come without lots of praise for the dancers, Cowell confessing that even though it wasn't technically his cup of tea, he was keen to see more.

Jack Higgins

Jack, 14, earned comparisons to Billy Elliot for his stunning ballet performance. He missed out to Simon Cowell's golden buzzer act, the dancing Stormtroopers Boogie Storm, in the third semi-final. But the Liverpool lad earned hoards of fans after admitting he'd overcome bullies to follow his dream. "He does deserve to the be in the final as well," admitted Cowell after his act knocked the teen out. If you agree, you know what to do when the wildcard voting opens!

Tumar KR

Kyrgystani dancers Tumar KR made David Walliams feel "tingly downstairs" with their Frankenstein-inspired performance. They missed out on the public vote but the judges were keen to get more robotic action from Omurzakov, 25, Amazamt, 25, Salamt, 25, and Baiaman, 19. The first time Amanda Holden saw them, she was so amazed she wondered if they were even human. This time she felt no differently; "I'm sure if we cut you open, there'd be wires!" They should take that as a compliment...

Lucy and Trip Hazard

In one of the toughest decisions of the week, Lucy and her dancing dog Trip lost out on a spot in the semi-final to Ant and Dec's Golden Buzzer Jasmine Elcock. Cowell admitted "thank god we have a public Wildcard" suggesting he's hoping we'll back the pooch into the final.

Voting is open until 11pm tonight (Thursday 26th). The final follows from 7:30pm Saturday on ITV