Britain's Got Talent dance act hilariously sends-up Susan Boyle
Su-Bo is back on BGT in a whole new way
Published: Friday, 22 April 2016 at 2:25 pm
Susan Boyle's Britain's Got Talent audition is widely regarded as one of the best reality show moments of all time and now it's been cleverly sent-up by a dance act.
Yes, just as surprising as when Boyle did her own hip wiggling to wind up Simon Cowell, is dancer Taylor Goodridge's homage to her.
The 17-year-old, who goes by the stage name Balance Unity, manages to combine a snippet of her 2009 audition with his own routine as he dances us through the ages.
Get a sneak peek of the moment - which will air during tomorrow night's third episode - here:
Plus, take a moment to re-live that original audition from Boyle:
Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday at 8:00pm on ITV
