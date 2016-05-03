The group sailed through to this year's second round of auditions. The four judges - Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams - admitted to being blown away by their style and stage presence.

The remaining members are determined not to let the setback affect their place in the competition.

"We’re very strong, adversity and things like can bring groups together and I think that’s what it’s done to us,” Elias told The Sun. “We are so together as a group now and I think there’s nothing we can’t do.”

In the coming weeks it will be revealed whether or not the group has made it to this year's live semi-finals. Cameron meanwhile made his London stage debut last month in Cole Porter’s Out Of This World.

Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday on ITV