The collision damaged some of Cohen’s teeth and split his lip. He was seen immediately by the on-site medics, but was later taken to hospital where he clocked up twenty stitches.

It’s not ruled Cohen out of the competition and he’s eager to do well in this weekend’s Ski Cross event and make it to this year’s final.

“I had a collision during jump training, which resulted in me hurting my mouth,” he said. “I've spent my entire career taking knocks so this is nothing new for me. I won't let this stop me on semi-final week. I've had a couple of days to recuperate and I will carry on. I hope to get to the final and win that cowbell trophy.”

Cohen’s certainly not the first to take a trip to the doctors. If Austrian hospitals have some sort of Clubcard system then The Jump is really racking up the points. Former Olympic swimmer Becky Adlington dislocated her shoulder ahead of the first show, former gymnastics pro Beth Tweddle needed major surgery on her neck and fellow back-up contestant Joe Swash chipped a bone in his shoulder days after arriving.

There’s just two more weeks until the celebs can pack up their skis and go home. One with an extra bit of cowbell-shaped hand luggage, others with bandages...

