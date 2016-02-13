The 2013 Strictly Come Dancing contestant will begin a personalised training programme in order to get him in shape for this weekend's competition.

News of his addition comes as TOWIE's James Argent was recalled by the reality show, just a week after he was eliminated. Last year's contestant Heather Mills has also rejoined the competition, along with The Wanted's Tom Parker.

Christie's withdrawal after suffering a hamstring injury comes after the exits of Rebecca Adlington, Mark-Francis Vandelli, Tina Hobley and Beth Tweddle, the latter undergoing neck surgery to fuse two fractured vertebrates.

The Olympic gymnast took to Facebook this morning to tell fans she had taken her first steps since her operation.

"The medical staff here in Austria have been fantastic and I couldn't have wished for better people to be around me at... Posted by Beth Tweddle on Saturday, February 13, 2016

The Jump continues this Sunday at 7:30pm on Channel 4 with the celebrities facing the parallel slalom.