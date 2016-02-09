According to a statement released on the gymnast's website, "Beth was taken down for surgery where they took a piece of bone from her hip and used it to fuse the two vertebrae that were fractured, along with pinning them together."

"It was a scary time for all of us," added her parents, "and we’re just very grateful that the operation was a success."

Tweddle isn't the first contestant to suffer an injury this series: Holby City's Tina Hobley and former Olympian Rebecca Adlington have both been forced to quit following their own mishaps.

Adlington dislocated her shoulder during training for the Air Jump, which was shown in the opening episode of this year's third series, and was replaced by Heather Mills. The Wanted's Tom Parker was then called to sub in for actress Tina Hobley who injured her arm after a mishap in jump training.

"All winter sports carry some element of risk but, in light of the number of injuries this year, Channel 4 has asked the producers to review safety procedures again," the broadcaster said in a statement.

Tweddle remains in hospital in Austria, but thanked fans for their support: "The last 48 hours have been very scary but all the messages have really helped to keep me positive. I will keep you updated on my progress."