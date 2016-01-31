Twitter: @bethtweddlenews

Famous, why? Britain's most successful professional gymnast.

Bio: Not only has Tweddle got plenty of medals to her name – including that bronze for uneven bars at the 2012 Olympic games – she’s also shown her prowess when it comes to wintery reality shows, winning Dancing on Ice in 2013. The 30-year-old returned for the show’s all-star finale the following year, placing third behind actress Hayley Tamaddon and champ Ray Quinn.

More like this

After retiring from competition in 2013, Tweddle set up Total Gymnastics, organising gymnastics classes around the UK, working with local schools and leisure centres.

Having stayed away from skiing while competing - the risk of injury was too high - Tweddle has since taken to the slopes. Whether that'll give her any extra confidence on that knee-wobbling ski jump remains to be seen.

Then: Tweddle's uneven bars performance at the 2012 Olympics

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQO0nTOyw6E

Now: Tweddle performing the Bolero in the 2013 Dancing on Ice final

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=En7gAlruCBM