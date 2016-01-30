The former Olympic swimmer was taken to hospital but was soon sent back to the contestant house. However, it remains unclear whether she's OK to carry on and compete in the competition.

Adlington has already hurt her shoulder while training for the ski jump, taking a tumble earlier this week. She isn't the first to earn an injury either, actress Louisa Lytton is sporting a cast on her hand.

There are back up competitors in place for it the current line-up can't compete. This is made up of The Wanted's Tom Parker and former Hollyoaks actress Gemma Merna. They've been in training alongside the main line-up.

More like this

The launch will feature pre-recorded footage of each of the celebrities - which this year includes Superman star Dean Cain and former Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding - taking on the dreaded skeleton run. The two celebrities who record the slowest times must compete in the air jump eliminator. The skier with the lowest jump will be sent home. As Adlington has already recorded her skeleton run it could mean she could qualify for the air jump eliminator. Then a decision will need to be made if she can continue. But a fast time may see her given a pass to the next stage and enough time to recover without dropping out.

Advertisement

The Jump starts Sunday at 7:30pm on Channel 4