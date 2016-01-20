It's certainly a format that has a habit of needing back up contestants, with plenty of injuries befalling the plucky stars. In the first series singer Joe McElderry ended up winning after being called away from his own ski holiday to take part. Yep, bruises really are the least of their worries.

Despite some social media posts showing various combinations of contestants, I'm told the back-ups haven't been called in to replace anyone yet – the famous faces are just a couple of days into their training.

Now in its third series, with Davina McCall returning to present, the line-up boasts everyone from Superman star Dean Cain to Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington.

Contestants will tackle everything from the ski jump itself to skeleton runs. They'll also, for the first time, live together in a shared 'palace'.

The Jump returns to Channel 4 soon