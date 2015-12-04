We’ll be hoping for a bit of romance à la Stacey Solomon and Steve-O around a roaring fire, too. A reality show isn’t complete without a little eyelash fluttering after all. Perhaps we'll even see a scrap or two – remember Lady Victoria Hervey and Jodie Kidd’s icy competitiveness earlier this year?

It “won’t be Big Brother” I’m told, although with former BB host Davina McCall back on Jump presenting duties, it’ll certainly have that feel. But the focus will of course be back on that nerve-shredding ski jump, which the celebrities tackle in order to avoid elimination.

This follows various potential bone-breaking challenges including Ski Cross and Skeleton, which it’s safe to say puts the celebrities through their paces – experienced skier or not.

As for those celebrities, I’m told to expect an exciting crop of competitors this year. Sources suggest there’ll be a handful of Olympians, a sprinkle of boy band and girl band members and some reality show favourites. What with last year’s line-up ranging from Mike Tindall to Phil Tufnell via Heather Mills and Louie Spence, I’m ready for anything.

The Jump returns to Channel 4 in early 2016