“I’ve got two kids and a mortgage! I’m not looking for anything… I’m just not in that place at all. I’ve got two amazing men in my life – my children – and that’ll do me, thank you.”

In fact, Solomon says for the most part her and Steve-O were just really competitive.

“So many times we raced just for the sake of it. Like, not even in the competition, just on our own skis and stuff.”

“I did beat him once,” Solomon laughs, which is bound to have gone down well with the professional daredevil…

There’s certainly plenty of competitive spirit on the show this year. Chuck a bunch of professional athletes together – including olympic cyclist Jon-Allan Butterworth, former rugby pro Mike Tindall and heptathlete Louise Hazel - and that’s bound to happen. But the main frostiness remains between model and presenter Jodie Kidd and socialite Lady Victoria Hervey.

“Yesterday got a bit tense with Jodie and Lady V,” Solomon chuckles, after the pair came to blows on the Snow Cross; Lady V being pretty frank behind-the-scenes and Kidd actually trying to bring her down. “I was like, ‘Oh god, awkward!’ I don’t know if it’s real or not. It’s a bit weird.”

But Solomon admits she’s really rather fond of Lady Victoria.

“I think she’s the funniest lady in the world. She is competitive, and she cares, and she skis properly, and she really wanted to show everyone how she can ski. But she’s just hilarious. Her dry sense of humour is the funniest thing.

“We’ll definitely stay in contact, I’m going to her house!”

Of course, Solomon has had her fair share of reality experience. She was Queen of the I'm A Celebrity jungle in 2010 and placed third on 2009’s X Factor. But what would she rather, singing or skiing?

“Oh I don’t know; Simon Cowell or The Jump? They’re both pretty scary. I think I’d rather sing than jump off the edge of a cliff.”

What about combining the two?

“Don’t do it to me, I think that’d be the end of my heart!”

