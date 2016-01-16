Davina McCall returns as host and, as we revealed last year, there's a brand new contestant 'palace' where they'll live together between training and competition. But who's hitting the Austrian slopes? Meet the 12 plucky contestants:

Beth Tweddle

Tweddle is a world, european and commonwealth champion gymnast with an Olympic medal to her name. The 30-year-old is now retired and runs Total Gymnastics, a scheme designed to get kids in the sport.

Rebecca Adlington

Adlington, OBE, is a former professional swimmer who memorably won two gold medals at the 2008 Olympic Games. She's had a taste of reality TV, taking part in 2013's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! She finished sixth.

Linford Christie

Christie is an Olympic, world, european and commonwealth 100m champion runner. The sprinter is the only British athlete to have won a gold medal in these four major sporting events. He was the first European to break the 10-second barrier in the event.

James 'Arg' Argent

Following in Joey Essex's winning footsteps comes TOWIE's James Argent. Known as 'Arg', he's been with the reality show since 2010.

Sarah Harding

Formerly a member of pop group Girls Aloud, Harding has gone on to have a solo career and move into acting. In 2009 she appeared in St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold and more recently had a guest spot on Coronation Street.

Brian McFadden

The former Westlife star couldn't be a better signing really, given the fact that he'll be quite literally attempting to fly without wings. McFadden has had his own solo career, was a judge on Australia's Got Talent, competed in reality dance show Stepping Out in 2013 and currently hosts ITV's Who's Doing the Dishes?

Mark-Francis Vandelli

A Made In Chelsea original cast member, Vandelli has stuck with the E4 reality series since its 2011 launch. He's not the first MIC cast member to brave the slopes. Louise Thompson competed last year, placing third behind Tindall and Essex.

Dean Cain

Yes, Superman is taking to the slopes. Cain starred in 90s reincarnation Lois and Clark: The New Adventures Of Superman alongside Teri Hatcher. No word yet on whether the 49-year-old intends to wear his pants over his salopettes...

Louisa Lytton

Lytton is best known for playing Ruby Allen in EastEnders in 2005. A stint in The Bill followed and in 2006 she took part in Strictly Come Dancing, finishing fourth.

Tamara Beckwith

Socialite Beckwith was an 'it girl' when it used to mean something. Since then she's opened a boutique art gallery, made TV appearances and was a contestant on Dancing on Ice in 2006.

Sid Owen

Rickkkyyyyy is heading onto the slopes! Actor Owen played Ricky Butcher in EastEnders from 1988 until 2012. We wonder if Bianca will be watching...

Tina Hobley

Hobley is best known for playing straight-talking ward sister Chrissie in Holby City. Let's hope she won't need to give anyone urgent medical attention on the slopes...