"I thought it was going to a nightmare, I didn’t think it was going to survive," said Joey. "Growing up I found it hard to learn things, but being on the jump has proved I can."

In typical Joey Essex-style, though, he didn't seem to have completely grasped what it was he had won...

"I never thought I’d be able to ski, let alone get to the final, and never thought I’d own a medal, let alone a cow bell. What is a cow bell by the way? Does it mean I need to get a cow?"

A reality show starring Joey as a farmer? We'd certainly watch it...