Beth's parents have been sharing updates of her progress as well as posting messages from Beth thanking fans for support.

"Thank you to everyone that has sent me get well messages," she said. "My Mum and Dad have been reading them to me and, one day, I’ll be able to reply to you all, it really has meant a lot to me, so thank you."

There have been various injuries among this year's line-up of celebrities. Former Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington was also forced to withdraw after dislocating her shoulder, for which she has also had surgery. She was among the first to congratulate Beth on her good news.

Such amazing news!! Can't wait to see you. Thinking of you xx https://t.co/4uZsBYd8oi — Becky Adlington (@BeckAdlington) February 16, 2016

While the show already had a history of injuries, this year Channel 4 has asked production to review the safety procedures in place as even back-up contestants are getting injured ahead of live shows.

However, fellow contestant Louisa Lytton has defended the show, saying that she felt she "was in safe hands at all times."

The Jump continues Sunday at 8pm on Channel 4