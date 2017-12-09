.. Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) and Shelagh (Laura Main) with baby Edward…

… Nurse Phyllis Crane (Linda Bassett) and Sister Julienne pushing a broken down car through the snow…

…And – brace your eyes for this – Fred Buckle (Cliff Parisi) getting dolled up in drag…

We think RuPaul can rest easy.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

As well as sneak peeks of the returning Strictly Come contestants huddled by a Christmas tree with their professional dancing partners, the new photos reveal the judges will be joined by a special guest…

We can also see Jeremy Vine hoisting his partner Karen Clifton in the air…

Pasha Kovalev and Kimberley Walsh dressed as a reindeer …

Dancer Neil Jones swinging around Judy Murray's shoulder…

And Colin Jackson hurdling over dance partner Amy Dowden…

300 Years of French and Saunders

Looks like the comedy duo’s greatest hits show will feature a few special guests from Poldark, with Eleanor Tomlinson’s Demelza and Jack Farthing pictured alongside Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders.

Plus, French and Saunders will parody Gogglebox’s Mary and Marina…

Little Women

We can see a glimpse of Angela Lansbury as Aunt March, alongside Michael Gambon as Mr Laurence.

… Jo March (Maya Hawke) and Laurie Laurence (Jonah Hauer-King) getting close to each other…

And a look at Amy March (Kathryn Newton), Jo March (Hawke), Meg March (Willa Fitzgerald) and Beth March (Annes Elwy) in character together…

Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas and New Year Special 2017

Agnes and the gang look to be back with more hijinks this Christmas, with new photos revealing Buster (Danny O'carroll) and Dermot (Paddy Houlihan) in bee suits…

And the pair also don reindeer outfits too. Maybe they borrowed them from Pasha's Strictly wardrobe?