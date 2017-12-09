BBC give sneak peek of Christmas Strictly, Call the Midwife and more in new photos
Plus, a glimpse at Angela Lansbury and Michael Gambon in Little Women, and Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson in French and Saunders
Good news for anyone already excited for this year’s festive TV: the BBC has released a massive batch of photos previewing their Christmas shows. From a glimpse at the Strictly Come Dancing Special couples on the dancefloor, to new shots of the Little Women cast in action, there’s plenty to look out for. Starting with…
Call the Midwife
The new pics show the likes of Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) standing by a new (and very sparkly) TV set…
.. Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) and Shelagh (Laura Main) with baby Edward…
… Nurse Phyllis Crane (Linda Bassett) and Sister Julienne pushing a broken down car through the snow…
…And – brace your eyes for this – Fred Buckle (Cliff Parisi) getting dolled up in drag…
We think RuPaul can rest easy.
Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special
As well as sneak peeks of the returning Strictly Come contestants huddled by a Christmas tree with their professional dancing partners, the new photos reveal the judges will be joined by a special guest…
We can also see Jeremy Vine hoisting his partner Karen Clifton in the air…
Pasha Kovalev and Kimberley Walsh dressed as a reindeer …
Dancer Neil Jones swinging around Judy Murray's shoulder…
And Colin Jackson hurdling over dance partner Amy Dowden…
300 Years of French and Saunders
Looks like the comedy duo’s greatest hits show will feature a few special guests from Poldark, with Eleanor Tomlinson’s Demelza and Jack Farthing pictured alongside Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders.
Plus, French and Saunders will parody Gogglebox’s Mary and Marina…
Little Women
We can see a glimpse of Angela Lansbury as Aunt March, alongside Michael Gambon as Mr Laurence.
… Jo March (Maya Hawke) and Laurie Laurence (Jonah Hauer-King) getting close to each other…
And a look at Amy March (Kathryn Newton), Jo March (Hawke), Meg March (Willa Fitzgerald) and Beth March (Annes Elwy) in character together…
Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas and New Year Special 2017
Agnes and the gang look to be back with more hijinks this Christmas, with new photos revealing Buster (Danny O'carroll) and Dermot (Paddy Houlihan) in bee suits…
And the pair also don reindeer outfits too. Maybe they borrowed them from Pasha's Strictly wardrobe?