300 Years of French and Saunders will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders’ award-winning BBC sketch show. The one-off special will feature the duo's greatest skits, never-before-seen footage and new sketches.

Alongside the Poldark parody, you can expect an appearance from Saunders’ Ab Fab co-star Joanna Lumley. And the special will also feature what looks like a Gogglebox spoof, with French and Saunders dressing up as elderly pair Mary and Marina.

We can also expect a parody of drama The Handmaid’s Tale ahead. “There’s some ­Handmaid’s Tale in there,” Dawn French told The Times. “We had fun with some of the costumes.”

Christmas couldn't come sooner.

300 Years of French and Saunders will air on Monday 25th December at 10:35pm on BBC1.