Strictly Come Dancing fans correct Shirley Ballas over Janette Manrara comment

Head Judge on the Strictly Come Dancing panel Shirley Ballas has been corrected on a mistake she made in last night’s quarter-finals, which she claimed was the first ever for professional dancer Janette Manrara.

She made the comment while heaping praise on the routine that Manrara and her celebrity partner HRVY performed, a glitzy American Smooth inspired by the musical A Chorus Line.

The dance racked them up a near-perfect 29 points, sending them straight to the top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard, with Ballas calling Manrara’s choreography “beautiful from start to finish”.

Fans echoed the positive response but some were confused by Manrara nodding along to the suggestion that this was her first quarter-final, when many of them still remember her strong 2014 effort with EastEnders star Jake Wood.

She and the soap actor made it all the way to the semi-finals, but just missed out on getting to the end of the competition after falling into the dance-off against former TOWIE star Mark Wright.

Her past success on the show is even noted on her official profile on the BBC website, as one Twitter user pointed out, adding: “Everyone forgetting that Janette and Jake Wood were in the semi-finals in 2014.”

Everyone forgetting that Janette and Jake Wood were in the semi-finals in 2014 ???? #Strictly pic.twitter.com/BNgFP2rpWi — Philippa (@Phiasco9) December 5, 2020

Another fan jokingly asked whether Manrara herself had forgotten her time dancing with Wood, given that she did not offer an immediate correction to the comments from Ballas.

Did Janette forget that she reached the semifinal with Jake Wood? ???? #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing #BBCStrictly — Chris Woods (@chriswoods1978) December 5, 2020

Whatever the case, Manrara might well be on her way to the Strictly Come Dancing final, with many viewing her and HRVY as the favourites to lift this year’s Glitterball trophy.

The pair have been consistently strong across the series, even earning a perfect score from the judges in the sixth week of the competition – a Strictly first.

However, they still face sturdy competition from the likes of Maisie Smith and Bill Bailey, with the unpredictable nature of this year’s show proving that anything can happen.

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.