Susanna Reid enjoyed a "slightly emotional" reunion with her former BBC Breakfast co-host Bill Turnbull on Good Morning Britain today – and co-presenter Piers Morgan couldn't hide his jealousy.

The 52-year-old started off directing jokes at Turnbull's age, before asking Reid if she preferred the Classic FM presenter to him, which, unsurprisingly, she admitted she does. From there, it got kind of awkward. Check out the clip below.