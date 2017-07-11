Susanna Reid reunited with BBC Breakfast co-presenter Bill Turnbull – and Piers Morgan hated it
The Good Morning Britain presenter revealed his jealous side
Susanna Reid enjoyed a "slightly emotional" reunion with her former BBC Breakfast co-host Bill Turnbull on Good Morning Britain today – and co-presenter Piers Morgan couldn't hide his jealousy.
The 52-year-old started off directing jokes at Turnbull's age, before asking Reid if she preferred the Classic FM presenter to him, which, unsurprisingly, she admitted she does. From there, it got kind of awkward. Check out the clip below.
On Twitter, fans backed her response to Morgan's probing.
Turnbull was quick to correct Morgan on his age, informing him that he is in fact 61. His rapport with Reid was reignited immediately, as Morgan fumed in the background.
Don't be jealous @piersmorgan ? ... @susannareid100 pic.twitter.com/NsIWLTZhSp
— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 11, 2017
Any morning that starts off with someone angering Piers Morgan is a good morning.