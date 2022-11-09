However, at the end of Saturday's (5th November) episode fans appeared to notice the pair having a row just before the credits rolled. Now, Tony and Katya have opened up on the row while appearing on this morning's Good Morning Britain.

Speaking with hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls, both of whom have been contestants themselves on the BBC dance show previously, Tony said when asked about the row: "We constantly argue, don’t we?"

Katya then joked that "We just don’t like each other at all, we don’t get on!" You can watch the clip from Good Morning Britain right here now.

Speaking on this morning's show, Tony continued: "We’ve had two months together now. She’s been training me and the routines she’s putting on are incredible. And sometimes when I miss a step, sometimes she’s a little bit over critical and I just want to have a good time as well.

"So I think it’s a balance between maybe letting me make a mistake and enjoying myself a little bit at times… I’m not an expert in this field."

Tony and Katya have proved to be a popular duo with fans, but have consistently ranked towards the bottom of the Strictly leaderboard – Week 7 saw them come bottom with 21 points, one less than Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe.

Last week it was Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin who left the dance floor for good, and Ellie told It Takes Two host Rylan Clark how leaving the show was "like going through a heartbreak" earlier this week.

Ellie said: "Strictly is everything and it's been the most incredible time. We’ve been doing it seven weeks now and now it’s all over all of a sudden. It’s so sad but I cannot wait to see them all dance incredibly. I’m going to be supporting them all the way."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 12th November at 6:55pm on BBC One, with the results show airing on Sunday 13th November at 7:20pm. Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV & ITV Hub.

