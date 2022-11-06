Ellie Simmonds has become the sixth celebrity to be voted out of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 tonight (Sunday, 6th November) after she came up against Molly Rainford in the dance-off.

After both contestants had danced once again, all four Strictly judges chose to save Molly and her professional dance partner Carlos Gu.

“Well the couple I’d like to save are a couple that I think danced better than they did on Saturday night, in this particular dance off and that couple is Molly and Carlos," Craig said, with Most adding: “First of all I thought that dance off was incredible. Both couples really, really just danced exceptionally well. I have decided to save Molly and Carlos.”

Anton said: “Well I think both couples can take credit from dancing an absolutely terrific dance off. But, the couple I’d like to save for making the performance even better than on Saturday night are Molly and Carlos.”

Shirley Ballas added: “Well it was one of the best dance off’s I think I’ve ever seen, but again the performance was a little bit stronger in this dance off and I would have awarded it to Molly and Carlos.”

Ellie Simmonds on Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BBC

When asked by Tess about her time on the show, Ellie said: “I’ve literally had the time of my life. It’s been the most incredible experience - life changing really. I want to thank Nikita ever so much."

More like this

She added: "I’m going to miss him – he’s changed my life and confidence. And all of you guys - the pros. Every single one of you who’ve been part of this Strictly."

She continued: “Behind closed doors, the costume designers, I’ve literally loved waking up every single day and dancing, I’m going to dance forever. It’s incredible, this show is life changing. He’s [Nikita] changed my life.

"We’ve had the most amazing days. We’ve had not just dancing days – but days we’ve just spoken for hours. And the confidence you’ve given me – I seem confident but you know what I’m like, I worry about everything so so much and we’ve literally represented everything.

"We went out there any danced our life out every single night and I loved it so much.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Nikita was then asked if he had any words for his partner, Ellie, to which he replied: “First of all make me speak first next time because I am crying! I am a bit disappointed as I wanted Ellie to have a bit more time on this TV show, I know how much it means to her."

He continued: "I’m really happy that this journey has been with you [Ellie] because she has taught me so so much, so much empathy, just so much, I’ve learnt so much in these seven weeks. I really wanted to go with you to Blackpool, I think we should go there for the rides?

"I love you Els, I just want to tell you every single person in this room loves you. That is just to say how much of a beautiful human you are, you spend time to go to each person inside this room, you care about everybody, you are just such a wonderful human and I am so glad I’ve had the chance to dance with you.”

Molly and Carlos will return next week along with the eight other remaining couples as the competition continues to heat up.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday. Catch up now on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.