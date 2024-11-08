"Of course, bosses will probably try to find a way to bring him back at some point and he would no doubt consider returning.

"But for now, he just has too much to juggle alongside the contest. It isn't just the announced projects that he's working on, there are other opportunities in the pipeline too, which he can now explore further."

However, Johannes has firmly hit back at the story, saying it is a "lie" in a new post on Instagram.

In the post, Johannes wrote: "I'm not going nowhere! The story isn't true - I love @bbcstrictly and I want to do this beautiful show for as long as they want me - and the body will allow. I have Kinky Boots and other work in the pipeline yes but nothing will take me away. Love you all Jojo Xx"

The message was posted alongside a video, in which Johannes is seen singing in the studio, adding in that he's "going nowhere" and that "it's a lie".

Johannes's busy schedule over the coming months includes making his musical theatre debut in a UK tour of Kinky Boots, as well as working on a film adaptation of his memoir, JoJo: Finally Home.

Johannes has been a fixture on Strictly since he joined in 2018, and has danced with celebrity partners Catherine Tyldesley, Caroline Quentin, John Whaite, Ellie Taylor and Annabel Croft.

He is this year partnered up with Montell Douglas, with the couple consistently scoring highly on the leaderboard.

Most recently, they scored 35 for their Waltz to I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston, placing fourth in the rankings.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 9th November at 6:35pm on BBC One.

