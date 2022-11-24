Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, the singer and radio DJ spoke about the backstage atmosphere at this stage in the series with just seven celebrities remaining in the line-up .

With the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 final just weeks away, Fleur East has revealed that the remaining contestants are feeling "a bit of extra pressure" as the competition continues.

"I feel like there's a bit of extra pressure added on everybody but at the same time, I feel like we're all enjoying it a lot more as well. We're all cheering each other on a lot more," she said.

Fleur East and Vito Coppola on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

"We spend so much time together as a group and we just want to see everybody do well. Even though it's a competition, we genuinely do want everybody to do well, so we get excited for each other."

She continued: "And because it's a smaller group, we're even closer so it's quite emotional."

The former X Factor star scored the first 40 of the season last weekend with her Couple's Choice to a Destiny's Child medley, although Helen Skelton followed closely behind on the leaderboard with near-perfect marks.

The celebrities will be returning to the ballroom floor once again on Saturday, with Fleur and Vito performing a Rumba to the Sugababes hit Too Lost in You – however, the Hits Radio DJ revealed to RadioTimes.com that she's feeling "worried" about tackling the notoriously difficult dance.

While there are seven remaining contestants in the competition, only six will be performing on Saturday after Kym Marsh tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

"Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week," the BBC confirmed.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturdays at 7:15pm and Sundays on BBC One.

