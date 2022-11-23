Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, the Strictly Come Dancing star said that it's hard to "get away with" any mistakes due to the notoriously difficult dance's "slow and controlled" nature.

Fleur East may have topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard last weekend after scoring the first 40 of the season , however she's revealed that she is "worried" about taking on the Rumba this Saturday.

"It's very technical," she said. "A lot of footwork, a lot of toes, a lot of ankle situations – and we're doing it in front of the queen of rumba so no pressure!"

Fleur East and Vito Coppola on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

When asked whether she was worried about any parts of the dance, Fleur said: "I'm always worried because there's so many different technical elements to each dance and they're very specific as well.

"This dance has so many details and because it's a Rumba, it's slow and controlled so you can see every part of it as well so you can't really get away with anything."

She added that she's hoping to "get [her] head down" and work on the routine this week.

"We're going into study mode. Tuesday is always an intensive study day so Vito is going to take me through all the techniques today."

The singer and radio DJ will be one of six couples performing on Saturday night, with Kym Marsh pulling out of this weekend's show after testing positive for COVID-19.

"Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week," the BBC confirmed earlier this week.

Fleur and Vito are set to perform the Rumba to The Sugababes hit Too Lost In You after being saved by the public from last weekend's show, which saw Tyler West become the eighth contestant to leave the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturdays at 7:15pm and Sundays on BBC One.

